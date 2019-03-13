Cohen’s pardon comment at testimony 'could have been clearer,' lawyer says

A lawyer representing President Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, said in a letter Tuesday that his client could have been "clearer" regarding the time frame when he told the House Oversight Committee that he "never asked" the president for a pardon.

Michael D. Monico, an attorney for Cohen, sent the letter to the head of the committee and insisted that his client never personally asked Trump for a pardon, despite Trump's earlier claim.

Trump blasted Cohen in a tweet shortly after the hearing, writing, "Bad lawyer and fraudster Michael Cohen said under sworn testimony that he never asked for a Pardon. His lawyers totally contradicted him. He lied! Additionally, he directly asked me for a pardon. I said NO. He lied again! He also badly wanted to work at the White House. He lied!"

Cohen was once part of Trump’s joint defense agreement, known as a JDA. The agreement allows attorneys to share details without the risk of violating attorney-client privileges. When Cohen told the committee that he never asked for a pardon, it was "written in the context" of his decision to exit the agreement in June and "tell the truth."

Monico wrote that it was a time Trump would publically dangle the possibility of pardons. Cohen asked his former attorney to discuss pardon options with another Trump lawyer, but "nothing ever happened."

His testimony "could have been clearer and more complete regarding the distinction between the pre-JDA and post-JDA time periods," according to the letter.

Cohen is slated to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.