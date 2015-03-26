Clinton to campaign for Wis. recall challenger

Former President Bill Clinton is coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett ahead of next week's gubernatorial recall election.

The Barrett campaign says Clinton will be in Milwaukee on Friday. Details are being finalized.

Clinton would be the third prominent Democrat in three days to appear in Wisconsin on behalf of Barrett, who faces Republican Gov. Scott Walker in next Tuesday's election.

Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, who chairs the Democratic Governors Association, is in Madison Thursday. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who heads the Democratic National Committee, rallied about 100 volunteers in Racine on Wednesday.

A poll released Wednesday by Marquette University Law School showed Walker with a slight 7-point lead over Barrett, 52 percent to 45 percent. The poll's margin of error was 4.1 percentage points.