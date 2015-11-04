Christie: No deal within GOP on debates

Chris Christie said Monday morning that Republican presidential candidates don't yet have an agreement on how to force a change in the structure of debates going forward, after having met over the weekend.

"There is no deal in place, so that's erroneous reporting," Christie told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" Monday.

But Christie said at the same time that Republicans should stop complaining about the debate setup, and said all should be ready to debate regardless of who's moderating.

"But, you know, stop complaining. Do me a favor – set up the stage, put podiums up there, and let's just go," he said.

