Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court John Roberts was hospitalized last month with a forehead injury after he fell while walking near his Maryland home, a spokeswoman for the Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday night.

The 65-year-old Roberts "was treated at a local hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home" at the Chevy Chase Club, spokeswoman Kathy Arberg told Fox News. "The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning. His doctors ruled out a seizure. They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration."

The Washington Post received a tip from a person at the club that after the fall Roberts’s head was covered in blood.

Roberts has twice experienced seizures: in 1993 and in 2007.

Roberts, a conservative nominated by President George W. Bush who has led the court for nearly 15 years, has joined his liberal colleagues in many recent decisions.

Since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018, Roberts has played a pivotal role in determining how far the court will go in cases where the court’s four liberals and four conservatives are closely divided.

