Chick-fil-A's D.C. opening to include $32k in prizes

Chick-fil-A is opening its first stand-alone store in the District of Columbia Wednesday, 10 years after debuting its first location on the campus of Catholic University.

There's a reason the fast-food chicken chain waited a decade before claiming a solid stake in the Federal City.

"Chick-fil-A's goal was to make sure that our first urban location had all of the right components: the right mix of suburban-style retail with pedestrian and commuter traffic and certainly the right franchise operator," Chick-fil-A spokeswoman Brenda Morrow told the Washington Examiner.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant will open in the D.C.-USA shopping center in Columbia Heights in Northwest. It joins more than 1,900 locations across 42 states.

