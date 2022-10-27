Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Candidates for a West Virginia judicial vacancy have until Nov. 18 to apply

Interviews will be held at the West Virginia University to be the 17th Judicial Circuit judge

Associated Press
Candidates for a judicial vacancy in West Virginia have until Nov. 18 to submit applications and letters of recommendation.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Phillip Gaujot in the 17th Judicial Circuit serving Monongalia County, Gov. Jim Justice's office said.

The application form and instructions are available online.

An open judge position in West Virginia is accepting applications until Nov. 18.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 18 by email to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission at JVAC@wv.gov or by mail to the commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305.

Interviews will be held in Morgantown at the West Virginia University College of Law on Dec. 8.

