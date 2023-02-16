California Senate candidate Barbara Lee once praised Fidel Castro as 'a smart man'

California Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee has filed her paperwork to throw her hat in the race to replace outgoing blue Senator Dianne Feinstein, but her foreign policy record may come back to haunt her.

"We need to stop and pause and mourn his loss," Lee said in the wake of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s November 2016 death .

"I was very sad for the Cuban people," the California Democrat said upon learning of Castro’s death.

REP. BARBARA LEE FILES TO ENTER RACE FOR FEINSTEIN’S SEAT

The Cuba Archive project estimated that by November 2016, nearly 11,000 deaths had been caused by the Castro regime.

"He led a revolution in Cuba that led social improvements for his people," Lee told a California newspaper in November 2016. Lee described Castro as "a smart man" and a "historian."

"He wanted normal relations with the United States but not at the expense of the accomplishments of the revolution," Lee said.

Lee, the only lawmaker who voted against invading Afghanistan following the September 11th attacks, also criticized then-President-elect Trump for tweeting out, "Fidel Castro is dead!"

The California congresswoman said the tweet showed that Trump was unfit for office and said it’s "not presidential at all."

"This not how you react as a world leader," the California Democrat said.

Lee filed her paperwork on Friday but has not formally announced her campaign. Her entry is widely expected, however.