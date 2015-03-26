California rep responsible for welcoming new members locked in tight race, ballots still being counted

The head of the congressional committee that welcomes newly elected representatives to Washington still isn't sure whether he should be welcoming his successor.

FOX40 in Sacramento reports that Rep. Dan Lungren, R-Calif., remains in an airtight race against Democratic challenger Ami Bera. Two days after Election Day, the candidates are neck and neck, with county election officials still counting provisional and mail ballots.

"You have the question of, if it continues to be a very close race, whether there's a recount. I'd rather have these things done right away," Lungren said, according to FOX40. "But the reality is it's going to take some time."

Lungren, though, reportedly still plans to meet Bera at the Capitol, since it's unclear whether Bera will replace him.

