California Democrat questions Korean American congresswoman's sincerity about opposing AAPI hate

Democratic California Rep. Katie Porter questioned the sincerity of California Republican Rep. Michelle Steel after the pair worked together on a resolution condemning hate crimes committed against Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.

During a podcast interview with The Los Angeles Times released this week, Porter said she was disheartened by her experience working with Steel, who is Korean American.

Steel came under fire for apologizing to conservative supporters earlier this year for collaborating with Porter on the legislation.

"So, I think it was disheartening for me as a Californian, as an American to see that for her this is some kind of, you know, political joke that she worked with me," Porter told the publication. "I think it did make me question her sincerity about the substantive issue which is AAPI hate, which is a very, very important issue. Both here locally in Orange County but also around the country. So, you know, I hope to find and I want to continue to look for good Republican partners. But, you know, I want them to be sincere."

A spokesperson for Steel did not return Fox News’ request for comment about Porter’s interview.

During a Costa Mesa Republican Assembly speech, Steel mentioned the legislation she was working on with the progressive Porter and apologized.

"I know, I don’t want to work with her, but I need her to pass this, that’s the reason," Steel said, drawing laughs from the crowd. "Sorry about that."

Steel’s office said at the time the comment was meant as a joke, as reported by the LA Times.

At the time, Porter said that standing up to hate crimes was "not a joke" to her.

The resolution was introduced as hate crimes against Asian Americans were on the rise during the pandemic. Between March and December of 2020, there were nearly 3,000 firsthand accounts of anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander hate crimes recorded, as noted by Steel’s office.