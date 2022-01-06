California legislature suffers mass absence following COVID-19 exposure at going away party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California has suffered a health crisis in the legislature as nearly three dozen lawmakers missed Thursday’s session following possible COVID-19 exposure.

The Assembly reported 27 absences out of 80 members, but a representative insisted that at least half of the absences had been requested earlier in the week and had no relation to the Tuesday event. A representative for the Senate said 8 of its 40 members were absent, with only some related to a COVID exposure.

Some lawmakers had attended a going-away party earlier this week for former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, at a downtown Sacramento Hotel, FOX 40 reported. Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, was among those missing from Thursday’s session.

"Certainly there were some people that had to quarantine because they were exposed to me," Becker told CalMatters.

Becker told the Sacramento Bee that he was wearing an N95 mask and tested negative prior to the event.

"I’m glad I attended the event wearing an N95 mask and that I tested negative each day since Sunday," Becker said. "I tested daily as a precaution with our return to session this week. In fact, on Tuesday I tested negative that morning and tested negative again, right before attending."

Gonzalez herself, who announced her resignation on Monday, tweeted Thursday that she is at home and tested negative.

"I will follow CDC guidelines & continue to test," she wrote.