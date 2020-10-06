California governor's office tells diners to wear masks 'in between bites'

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has told residents in the Golden State that if they go out to eat, they should be wearing a mask “in between bites” to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend?” an Oct. 3 tweet from the governor’s office says. “Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites.”

For emphasis, the tweet shows an image of someone at a dining seat wearing a mask, then not wearing a mask while taking a bite, and then putting the mask on again.

However, the image then advises people to "minimize the number of times you take your mask off."

California has allowed limited indoor dining to resume in a number of counties. San Francisco allowed indoor dining last week at 25% capacity.

California has had more than 800,000 cases and more than 16,000 deaths due to the virus.

Numerous health experts have said that masks can reduce the spread of the virus, but when it is appropriate or possible to wear a mask is frequently a topic of debate.

Broadcasters for “Sunday Night Football” were “compelled” by officials in Santa Clara, Calif., to wear masks while commenting on the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Canada’s top doctor last month suggested people wear a mask during sex to protect themselves from the virus, and also avoid kissing.

