Gavin Newsom begins amassing war chest to fight recall effort

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly raised $538,000 from online donors in 48 hours to combat a likely recall campaign against him.

Newsom's anti-recall campaign started up on Monday and has received donations from all 50 states, although a majority of contributions were from California, San Francisco Chronicle journalist Alexei Koseff reported on Thursday.

NEWSOM RECALL COULD IGNITE FUNDRAISING FREE-FOR-ALL IN CALIFORNIA

However, Newsom opponents have already poured millions into the recall effort.

"We're expecting there to be a continued and high interest in this recall. We've raised $3 million so far for the signature drive. We expect to raise another $15 million for the campaign," David Galliard, chief strategist for RescueCalifornia.org, told Fox News.

Galliard's group and RecallGavin2020.com, the other major recall organization, say they've collected more than 2 million voter signatures to date – far more than the 1.5 million valid signatures needed to get a recall election on the ballot later this year. The petition signatures were turned in Wednesday to the registrars in California's 58 counties.

Two Republicans launched campaigns earlier this year – former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and wealthy businessman John Cox, who was the 2018 GOP gubernatorial nominee who lost to Newsom. Cox has already invested a couple of million of his own money into his campaign. Former GOP Rep. Doug Ose announced his candidacy Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Newsom has suggested a racist motive behind the effort to recall him, saying the authors of the petition fear California is becoming less White under his leadership.

"Look at the petition, look at the actual reasons they themselves listed. It has to do with immigration. The ‘Browning’ of California," Newsom said, using air quotes to emphasize "Browning."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.