California school district reportedly encourages using witchcraft on people who say 'all lives matter'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California school district reportedly removed a link to resources that, among other things, outlined how to cast a spell on people who said things like "all lives matter."

That content was included as part of a Google Drive for a "Black Lives Matter Resource Guide." A document on "Writing Prompts on Police Brutality and Racist Violence" encourages high school students to write a "curse" for police and others.

"Hexing people is an important way to get out anger and frustration. Make a list of specific people who have been agents of police terror or global brutality," it reads.

"This list can be wide-ranging, from small microaggressions to larger perpetrators (i.e., people who say ‘all lives matter’ to the police officers who arrest non violent protestors to George Zimmerman). Pick one of those people on your list."

CALIFORNIA PROPOSES CURRICULUM WITH CHANTING NAME OF AZTEC GOD WHO ACCEPTS HUMAN SACRIFICE

It adds: "Read Martin Espada’s poem 'For the Jim Crow Restaurant in Cambridge Massachusetts Where My Cousin Esteban was Forbidden To Wait Tables Because He Wears Dreadlocks.' Write your own hex poem, cursing that person." Another prompt asks students to imagine a world "with no police."

Spencer Lindquist, who previously attended Campbell Union High School District (CUHSD), reported on the document and Google Drive for The Federalist. According to Lindquist, the link to the drive was eventually removed but an internet archive shows it as listed under "Addressing Racialized Violence."

CUHSD's resource list bore resemblance to many other school districts' that have surfaced in the media and seemed to reflect a growing interest in ideologies like critical race theory (CRT).

Linquist notes how a CUHSD teacher, whom the district crowned teacher of the year, told teachers to recognize "the power of critical race theory and use it in our lesson plans."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CUHSD did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

While much of the uncovered "equity" content appears focused on socio-political issues, religious content has surfaced as well.

Leading anti-CRT activist Chris Rufo previously reported on California proposing a curriculum that included chanting the name of an Aztec god that accepts human sacrifices.