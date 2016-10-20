Boothe on Trump's claim the election is rigged: 'The system is rigged, but not exactly the way he's describing it'

The Washington Examiner’s Lisa Boothe said Thursday on “Special Report with Bret Baier” that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s proclamation the system is rigged is true, though not necessarily for the reasons Trump has laid out to voters.

“I actually think Donald Trump's missing the opportunity, cause the system is rigged, but not exactly the way that he's describing it,” Boothe said.

“All he needs to do is point to the fact that we have a State Department official allegedly suggesting a quid pro quo with the FBI, the fact that we've got the Department of Justice colluding with the Clinton campaign, giving them inside information, the fact that we have the attorney general, the nation's top law enforcement [officer] meeting with Bill Clinton during an ongoing investigation,” she added.

Boothe went on to say Trump is further hurt by his campaign’s failure to build an infrastructure that would allow him to communicate effectively with the American people.

“Clinton's beating him two times the amount of money on radio, TV and cable, and her allies are beating him three times as much,” she said.

"He doesn't have an infrastructure to be able to get his message out, and he's not being able to break through the mainstream media, and to break through the noise," Boothe added.