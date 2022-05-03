Black Republicans slam Swalwell for saying GOP oppose interracial marriage: 'I'm in an interracial marriage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt, two Black Republicans, slammed Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., for claiming that Republicans want to ban interracial marriage.

"The Republicans won’t stop with banning abortion. They want to ban interracial marriage. Do you want to save that?" Swalwell wrote on Twitter late Monday night.

"Well, then you should probably vote."

"Hi Eric, my name is Wesley Hunt, I’m a Republican nominee in a Congressional District that is 70% white. I’m black, I’m in an interracial marriage, and my wife and I have two biracial daughters," Hunt tweeted in reply on Tuesday.

"Republicans are celebrating diversity while white liberals like yourself race-bait."

Hunt is a virtual lock to be elected to Congress after winning the Republican nomination for Texas' 38th Congressional District, which is a solidly red seat.

Rep. Donalds, a first-term congressman, sounded a similar note in his own tweet responding to the California Democrat. "You are such a fool. What is wrong with you!," he wrote. "More gaslighting from the radical left!!"

Hardly any Americans are opposed to interracial marriage. A Gallup survey last year found that 94% of Americans approve of marriages between Black Americans and White Americans.

Swalwell's claim came as Democrats have ratcheted up their political rhetoric following a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that indicated that the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Justice Samuel Alito, in the leaked draft, declared that "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives."

The Supreme Court acknowledged on Tuesday that the leaked document is authentic, but noted that it is just a draft and that the court has not issued a final decision on the matter.

"Justices circulate draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the Court’s confidential deliberative work. Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case," the court said.

