Black Lives Matter calls for 'monthly' stimulus checks for families crushed by pandemic

Black Lives Matter said Thursday the $600 stimulus payment included in the government's most recent coronavirus relief package is far too little to support struggling families and is demanding monthly checks instead.

"Black families are struggling to keep roofs over their heads, food in their bellies, and healthcare covered. This isn't about a stimulus. This is about survival. And $600 ain't it. We demand monthly checks," the group said in a post on Twitter.

BLM did not respond to Fox News' query as to whether it has approached the incoming Biden administration about monthly checks.

On Monday, House lawmakers passed a stand-alone bill that would raise the direct payment amounts distributed to American households under the new COVID-19 relief legislation from $600 to $2,000, a move backed by President Trump, who initially held off on signing a new funding package because he viewed the checks as inadequate.

The fate of the bill rests in the hands of the Republican-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has pushed back, including the $2,000 checks in a bill with poison pills likely to sink it.