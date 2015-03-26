Bill Clinton speaks at nephew's California graduation

When he was in the second grade,Tyler Clinton's uncle arrived to his Southern California school unannounced to visit his classroom.

Four years ago, former president Bill Clinton attended his nephew's eighth-grade graduation.

On Friday, he showed support for Tyler again by delivering the commencement speech at his Redondo Beach high school.

The Daily Breeze of Torrance reports that during his 15-minute speech at Redondo Union High School, Clinton reminded students that, unlike most people in the world, they have the luxury of choosing what to do for a living. He urged them to take chances.

"Most high schools have reunions about every five years," he said. "My high school does, and I've only missed one, in 48 years. The saddest among my classmates are not those who have failed. ... The saddest ones are those who had dreams and did not try to achieve them.”

Clinton was accompanied by his wife, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Tyler is the son of Clinton's half-brother,Roger.