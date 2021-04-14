Biden 'deconstructing' last 4 years in record time, Trump alumni say

President Biden is deconstructing former President Trump's policies at breakneck speed, the president of America First Policy Institute, a group led by Trump administration alumni continuing to push his policies, told Fox News in an interview.

"The speed at which the Biden administration is deconstructing the last four years takes my breath away," said Brooke Rollins, who was Trump's Domestic Policy Council head and is now AFPI's president and CEO. "Whether it was on day one getting rid of the 1776 Commission on loving America and understanding America’s flaws … why on day one are you so against telling the American story?"

TRUMP ALUMNI LAUNCH 'AMERICA FIRST' NONPROFIT WITH $20M TO PROMOTE POPULIST CONSERVATISM

She also called out the Biden administration for proposing a corporate tax hike and presenting an infrastructure plan that focuses on anything but.

"Eighty percent of Americans believe kids should be able to go to the school that serves them. ... Eighty percent of Americans believe America being strong on the national stage is the best way to keep us safe," Rollins said. "What the left and the progressive agenda has really been sprinting toward … is an agenda that most of America does not agree with."

Rollins and a cadre of Trump-era officials Tuesday launched America First Policy Institute with a mission of boosting a populist agenda similar to Trump's.

The 35-person group has a $20 million first-year budget and a number of prominent Trump alumni at the helm. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will serve as informal advisers.

Linda McMahon, former head of the Small Business Administration, will chair the board.

"As we look at where our country’s positioned, we’ve got a world that is coming out of a global pandemic. … America still is that shining example," McMahon told Fox News in an interview. "We must make sure American greatness never pales in comparison to where it has been."

The group's vice chair is Larry Kudlow, Trump’s former White House economic adviser. Kudlow hosts a show on FOX Business.

A spokesperson for AFPI didn't disclose where the $20 million funding had come from but attributed the success of early donations to its leadership.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AFPI includes 20 different policy focuses, many run by Trump alumni. The Center for Energy Independence will be chaired by former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, and the National Security will be co-chaired by former acting Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who served as national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will chair the Center for Law and Justice. Bondi also served as a defense attorney for Trump during his first impeachment trial.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.