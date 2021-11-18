Biden to host North American leaders in first NALS summit since 2016

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House on Thursday for the first North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS) since former President Donald Trump discontinued it in 2016.

The meeting will focus on reaffirming the ties between the countries by expanding economic cooperation, managing the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the climate crisis, according to senior administration officials.

Regarding issues of migration, the "Remain in Mexico" policy and the U.S. border are not expected to be topics of discussion.

"Strengthening our partnership is essential to our ability to build back better, to revitalize our leadership, and to respond to a widening range of regional and global challenges. With respect for each other’s sovereignty and in a true spirit of partnership, we affirm our unwavering vision that North America is the most competitive and dynamic region in the world," the White House said in a statement.

The leaders are expected to come to an agreement by which Canada and Mexico will pay back some of the COVID-19 vaccines the U.S. has lent them by sharing vaccines with other countries.

Regarding climate, the countries are also expected to agree to reduce carbon and methane emissions by 60% to 75% by 2030.

The creation of a North American partnership for racial equity and inclusion, as well as a trilateral working group on violence against indigenous women and girls is also slated for discussion.

Regarding migration issues specifically, the three governments are focused on what they can do to address the root causes of the crisis.

Special priority will be given to offering further protection for victims of human trafficking and smuggling.

The Biden administration is also finalizing a new rule allowing asylum officers the leeway to make determinations about asylum claims.