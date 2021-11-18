Expand / Collapse search
Biden to host North American leaders in first NALS summit since 2016

The 'Remain in Mexico' policy and the U.S. border are not expected to be topics of discussion

By Jon Brown | Fox News
President Biden will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the White House on Thursday for the first North American Leaders’ Summit (NALS) since former President Donald Trump discontinued it in 2016.

The meeting will focus on reaffirming the ties between the countries by expanding economic cooperation, managing the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the climate crisis, according to senior administration officials.

Regarding issues of migration, the "Remain in Mexico" policy and the U.S. border are not expected to be topics of discussion.

In this Sept. 24, 2021, file photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands with Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau to announce that Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been released from detention in China, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

In this Sept. 24, 2021, file photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands with Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau to announce that Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been released from detention in China, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

"Strengthening our partnership is essential to our ability to build back better, to revitalize our leadership, and to respond to a widening range of regional and global challenges. With respect for each other’s sovereignty and in a true spirit of partnership, we affirm our unwavering vision that North America is the most competitive and dynamic region in the world," the White House said in a statement.

SAN LUIS, AZ - AUGUST 15: Migrants attempting to cross in to the U.S. from Mexico are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the border August 15, 2021 in San Luis, Arizona.

SAN LUIS, AZ - AUGUST 15: Migrants attempting to cross in to the U.S. from Mexico are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the border August 15, 2021 in San Luis, Arizona. (Photo by Nick Ut/Getty Images)

The leaders are expected to come to an agreement by which Canada and Mexico will pay back some of the COVID-19 vaccines the U.S. has lent them by sharing vaccines with other countries.

Regarding climate, the countries are also expected to agree to reduce carbon and methane emissions by 60% to 75% by 2030.

The creation of a North American partnership for racial equity and inclusion, as well as a trilateral working group on violence against indigenous women and girls is also slated for discussion.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrive for a bilateral meeting Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the National Palace in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrive for a bilateral meeting Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the National Palace in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Regarding migration issues specifically, the three governments are focused on what they can do to address the root causes of the crisis.

Special priority will be given to offering further protection for victims of human trafficking and smuggling.

The Biden administration is also finalizing a new rule allowing asylum officers the leeway to make determinations about asylum claims.

