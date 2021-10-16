Expand / Collapse search
Biden speaks at event at US Capitol honoring law enforcement killed in line of duty

491 law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty during 2019 and 2020

By Kelly Laco , Adam Shaw | Fox News
President Biden is delivering a speech at the 40th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the west front of the U.S. Capitol Saturday.

This service is to honor the 491 law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during 2019 and 2020.

Biden is joined by First Lady Jill Biden and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

