Psaki says Biden will sign COVID measure Friday, calls it 'most progressive bill in American history'

President Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Friday afternoon, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced, who called it the "most progressive bill in American history."

The House passed the sweeping legislation on Wednesday 220 to 211, after the Senate passed it on Saturday. No Republicans voted "yes" on the legislation.

"We, of course, are moving full speed ahead on the implementation of the bill," Psaki said.

The bill means more money in Americans' pockets is on the horizon. The "American Rescue Plan" calls for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals earning up to $75,000 and $2,800 checks for couples earning $150,000 or under. Households will receive an additional $1,400 for each dependent child.

For the unemployed, the legislation extends $300-per-week enhanced federal benefits through Sept. 6 and allows the first $10,200 of jobless benefits to be tax-free to households with incomes under $150,000.

And unlike past coronavirus relief bills, this legislation establishes a "child allowance" worth upwards of $300 per month for each child under the age of six, or $3,600 a year. For older children up to age 17, families would get $3,000 a year in the new child tax credit program.

Republicans said the legislation was unnecessary, too big and filled with unrelated liberal priorities, such as $350 billion for state and local governments.

Other provisions of the bill include hundreds of billions for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, schools, food programs, rental assistance and ailing industries from airlines to concert halls.

