Joe Biden

Biden says selecting Harris as running mate was ‘best decision I made’ after VP’s concession speech

Harris gave her concession speech at her alma mater, Howard University

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris expresses gratitude in her concession speech as Democrats examine what went wrong Video

Kamala Harris expresses gratitude in her concession speech as Democrats examine what went wrong

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has the latest on the Democratic Party's reaction to the 2024 election results on 'Special Report.'

After Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech on Wednesday conceding her loss to President-elect Trump in the 2024 race, President Biden issued a statement saying that selecting Harris as his running mate was the "best decision" he made.

In a written statement, Biden said Harris stepped up to lead a "historic campaign" under "extraordinary circumstances."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Harris’ campaign, Biden said, "embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans."

Biden said selecting Harris was the first decision he made after he became the nominee for president in 2020.

Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

"It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story," Biden said. 

The statement came shortly after Harris told supporters at her alma mater, Howard University, that she had lost her race against Trump. 

VP Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris smiles during a campaign rally at Michigan State University's Jenison Field House in East Lansing, Mich., Sunday. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for," Harris said. "But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting."

Harris had planned to address Wednesday's audience on Election Night with a more upbeat message to deliver. 

Instead, when Harris took the stage, she looked out at a sea of American flags and notably forlorn faces. She was flanked by 30 American flags.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

