Joe Biden

Biden seen leaving church minutes after Trump shooting

Biden left Mass in Rehoboth Beach about five minutes after Trump was injured at a Pennsylvania rally

By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Biden speaks after Trump rally shooting Video

Biden speaks after Trump rally shooting

President Biden addresses shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

President Biden was seen leaving Mass at St. Edmond’s Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, just minutes after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. 

Photos exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital show Biden leaving church at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, putting on a black baseball cap as he walked out of church flanked by allies and Secret Service members. 

The photos were taken roughly five minutes after Trump was injured by a shooter at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which is located about an hour north of Pittsburgh. Fox News confirmed the attack is being investigated as an assassination attempt. 

Trump was seen grabbing his right ear before hitting the ground and Secret Service members then surrounding him. He was then escorted off the stage by the Secret Service, with his right ear covered in blood. 

BIDEN CAMPAIGN PULLING ADS IN WAKE OF TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING

  • Joe Biden leaving church in Delaware on evening of Trump assassination attempt
    Image 1 of 3

    President Joe Biden exits St. Edmond’s Catholic Church after attending mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

  • Joe Biden walking out door
    Image 2 of 3

    President Joe Biden exits St. Edmond’s Catholic Church after attending mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

  • Joe Biden leaves St. Edmond’s Catholic Church after attending mass
    Image 3 of 3

    President Joe Biden exits St. Edmond’s Catholic Church after attending mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

"Fight!" Trump appeared to yell at the crowd while giving a fist bump.

Biden addressed the nation shortly following the assassination attempt, calling it "sick." 

BIDEN TO SPEAK TO TWO HOUSE DEM GROUPS WHILE HUNKERED DOWN IN DREARY DELAWARE AHEAD OF HIGH-STAKES INTERVIEWS

Biden heads for car leaving church

President Joe Biden exits St. Edmond’s Catholic Church after attending mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

"It's sick. It's sick," Biden said. "It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country."

Biden added that he plans to speak with Trump following the attempted assassination attempt. 

Biden leaves St. Edmond’s Catholic Church after attending mass

President Joe Biden exits St. Edmond’s Catholic Church after attending mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

"Apparently he's doing well," Biden said. "I plan on talking to him shortly...Look, there's no place in America for this kind of violence."

Trump released a statement on Truth Social, where he said he was shot in the ear. His campaign released a statement earlier that despite the attack, the president is "fine" and receiving medical treatment. 

TRUMP SAYS HE WAS 'SHOT WITH A BULLET' IN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT AT PENNSYLVANIA RALLY

Donald Trump with bloodied face surrounded by Secret Service

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by U.S. Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," Trump posted. 

Donald Trump defiantly pumps fist after being shot

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Donald Trump with bloodied face at rally

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

The FBI is leading the investigation into the matter and is calling on anyone with information on the suspect or shooting to report tips. 

"The FBI has assumed the role of the lead federal law enforcement agency in the investigation of the incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred earlier today in Butler, Pennsylvania," the FBI said in a statement. "Special agents of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office responded immediately, to include crisis response team members and evidence response technicians. We will continue to support this investigation with the full resources of the FBI, alongside our partners at the U.S. Secret Service and state and local law enforcement. Anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is asked to call our tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI."

The attempt comes just two days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump will officially become the party’s presidential nominee. 

