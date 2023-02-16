Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden says three aerial objects US shot down likely not related to China surveillance

President Biden addressed recent aerial objects during a Thursday press briefing, including

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
close
Kirby: Biden 'still learning' about UFOs, hoping to 'absorb that information' Video

Kirby: Biden 'still learning' about UFOs, hoping to 'absorb that information'

John Kirby appeared on MSNBC's "Katy Tur Reports" Tuesday to explain why President Biden has not publicly addressed the nation on the UFOs shot down in the U.S.

The president said the three objects shot down after the military's take-down of the Chinese spy balloon is most likely from private entities and not believed to be related to China or other surveillance operations. 

The intelligence committee is still assessing the three unknown aerial objects, President Biden said during a press briefing on Thursday. 

"I gave the order to take down these objects, and couldn't rule out the risk of surveillance," Biden said. 

Fighter jets shot down at least four aerial objects, including a Chinese spy balloon that flew across country from Alaska to South Carolina. Three more objects of unknown origins were shot down over the U.S. and Canada in recent days.

TIMELINE: FOURTH FLYING OBJECT DOWNED BY US MILITARY IN 8 DAYS

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023. (Reuters/Randall Hill)

The U.S. is in the process of recovering pieces of the Chinese balloon, officials said. 

But debris from the three other objects shot down over Alaska, Canada's Yukon territory and in U.S. airspace over Lake Huron "are lost," Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told reporters on Tuesday.

FORMER FIGHTER PILOT SAYS UFOs MORE COMMON THAN PEOPLE THINK: 'WE WERE SEEING THEM ON OUR RADARS'

"The remnants are in very difficult terrain with low temperatures," he said. "They haven't been able to find them."

Officials have said they don't know what the last three flying objects were or their origins. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48

More from Politics