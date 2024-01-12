Joe Biden
Biden says Austin had lapse in judgment following hospitalization debacle, says he still has confidence in him
President Biden said he continues to have confidence in Sec. Austin's leadership following his delayed communication on his hospitalization
Published
The average U.S. worker would get warned, suspended or fired if they took off three days without notifying their superiors, Americans in the nation's capital told Fox News.
Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.
She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.