Biden campaign dodges questions about Bobulinski meeting claims, dismisses ‘smear campaign’

The Biden campaign on Thursday again refused to address new allegations about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s alleged role in his son’s business dealings, dismissing the claims as a “smear campaign.”

“Look we’re not going to waste any seconds on this smear campaign,” National Press Secretary Jamal Brown said on Cheddar about recent reports about Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“If we want to talk about corruption, let’s look at Donald Trump. He’s paid more money and taxes to China than he has to the United States of America, so we’re not going to waste any time on that,” he said.

Host J.D. Durkin followed up about Hunter’s former associate, Tony Bobulinski, who gave an interview on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday and detailed his alleged meetings with the former vice president -- one he says took place on May 2, 2017.

“Did those meetings happen as they have been alleged when Joe Biden was a private citizen,” the host asked.

"We're not going to waste any time on this smear campaign because it's just another distraction to distract again away from four years of Donald Trump's reckless policies and his failed leadership,” Brown said.

Bobulinski claimed Tuesday that it was Hunter Biden and Jim Biden, the brother of the former vice president, who had pushed for the meeting.

“They were sort of wining and dining me and presenting the strength of the Biden family to get me engaged,” he said.

The Biden campaign declined to comment on the meeting Biden allegedly had with Bobulinski. Biden himself has not yet directly addressed Bobulinski's claims on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

The former vice president has previously denied being involved with his son's business dealings, however.

"I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life," Joe Biden said at a presidential debate last week. "We learned this president ... has a secret bank account with China, does business in China, and in fact is talking about me taking money? I have not taken a single penny from any country whatsoever, ever.”

Meanwhile, Jim Biden refused to answer questions Wednesday when approached by Fox News outside a house in Maryland

Approached at a residence on the Eastern Shore, Jim Biden repeatedly rebuffed inquiries in his driveway as Fox News asked questions from a distance in the street.

“I don’t want to comment about anything,” Jim Biden said.

Asked if he cared to answer questions, Biden said: “Nope.”

