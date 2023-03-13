Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden meets with prime ministers of UK, Australia as China threat intensifies

Biden is meeting with Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese in San Diego, California

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: Biden meets with prime ministers of UK, Australia as China threat intensifies Video

WATCH LIVE: Biden meets with prime ministers of UK, Australia as China threat intensifies

Biden meets with prime ministers of UK, Australia as China threat intensifies.

President Biden is meeting with the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia on Monday regarding the vital partnership between the three nations as the growing threat from China looms.

Biden traveled to San Diego, California, ahead of the meeting and welcomed Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to address tensions surrounding China's growing influence and concerning actions on the world stage.

AUSTRALIA WILL PURCHASE NUCLEAR-POWERED ATTACK SUBMARINES FROM THE US TO MODERNIZE ITS FLEET

President Biden is set to meet with the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia on Monday regarding the vital partnership between the three nations as the growing threat from China looms.

President Biden is set to meet with the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia on Monday regarding the vital partnership between the three nations as the growing threat from China looms. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The partnership between the three nations, officially called the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) partnership, tightened further this week with the announcement from the Biden administration that it had identified the "optimal pathway" to provide Australia with conventionally-armed nuclear submarines by the 2030s with the best of U.S. and British technologies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s a multi-phased approach that will deliver Australia that capability far more quickly than even we thought possible, when we originally and initially launched this partnership," a senior administration official said.

Phase one of the plan, according to officials, is already underway. Submarines from the United States and the United Kingdom will visit ports in Australia, and this year, Australian sailors will begin embedding themselves in U.S. and U.K. submarine forces and nuclear power schools.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics