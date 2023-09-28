Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

WATCH: Biden interrupted by climate protester, tells heckler that he will meet him 'immediately after' speech

'If you shush up, I'll meet with you immediately after this'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Biden heckled by climate protesters in Arizona Video

Biden heckled by climate protesters in Arizona

President Biden was heckled Thursday during a speech in Arizona by a climate activist who was calling for the president to declare a climate emergency.

President Biden was briefly interrupted by a climate protester Thursday in Arizona, agreeing to meet with the protester after his speech to discuss climate change if he would "shush up."

The climate protester were pressuring the president to declare a national emergency on the climate crisis, which would unlock sweeping new federal regulations and funds to combat the climate emergency.

"Why have you yet to declare a climate emergency?" the protester yelled, interrupting the president's remarks about protecting democracy and honoring the late Sen. John McCain at Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe. "Hundreds of Arizonans have died."

US President Joe Biden

President Biden delivers remarks on democracy, while honoring the legacy of late U.S. Sen. John McCain, at the Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe, Arizona, on Thursday. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

A heckler

A heckler is pulled out of the event Thursday as President Biden delivers remarks on strengthening democracy, while honoring the legacy of late U.S. Sen. John McCain, at the Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe, Arizona.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

While some in the crowd shushed and booed the interrupting protester, Biden responded with a calming hand gesture before telling the protesters that he would meet up with them "immediately after this" if they "shush up."

"If you shush up, I'll meet with you immediately after this," the president said to resounding applause from the crowd.

"If you shush up, I'll meet with you immediately after this."

— President Biden
US President Joe Biden

President Biden was interrupted by an alleged climate protester while delivering a speech in Arizona on Thursday. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

A man heckles

The climate protester interrupted Biden's remarks, calling for the president to declare a climate emergency. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden continued his remarks, saying, "Democracy is never easy, as we just demonstrated."

Photos from the event show the male heckler being removed from the Tempe Center for the Arts.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.

