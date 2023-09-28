WATCH: Biden interrupted by climate protester, tells heckler that he will meet him 'immediately after' speech

President Biden was briefly interrupted by a climate protester Thursday in Arizona, agreeing to meet with the protester after his speech to discuss climate change if he would "shush up."

The climate protester were pressuring the president to declare a national emergency on the climate crisis, which would unlock sweeping new federal regulations and funds to combat the climate emergency.

"Why have you yet to declare a climate emergency?" the protester yelled, interrupting the president's remarks about protecting democracy and honoring the late Sen. John McCain at Tempe Center for the Arts in Tempe. "Hundreds of Arizonans have died."

While some in the crowd shushed and booed the interrupting protester, Biden responded with a calming hand gesture before telling the protesters that he would meet up with them "immediately after this" if they "shush up."

FORMER OBAMA AIDE LASHES OUT AT BIDEN FOR ‘BOWING TO PROGRESSIVES,’ JOINING AUTOWORKERS PICKET LINE

"If you shush up, I'll meet with you immediately after this," the president said to resounding applause from the crowd.

"If you shush up, I'll meet with you immediately after this." — President Biden

DEMOCRATS DECRY HOUSE IMPEACHMENT HEARING OF BIDEN: ‘WASTE OF TIME’

Biden continued his remarks, saying, "Democracy is never easy, as we just demonstrated."

Photos from the event show the male heckler being removed from the Tempe Center for the Arts.