Biden ignores question on stimulus check promise

President Biden on Thursday ignored a question about the timing of stimulus checks, after promising the American people earlier this year that they would receive $2,000 checks immediately if Democrats won the Senate.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden about this promise at the conclusion of an event where the president made remarks commemorating 50 million vaccine doses administered in the U.S. in 37 days.

"Mr. President, whatever happened to your promise from seven weeks ago that if Democrats flipped the Senate the checks were going out the door?" Doocy can be heard asking.

Biden did not answer any questions from the media but returned to the podium to retrieve his mask, which he appeared to have forgotten to put back on.

The president told voters while campaigning in Atlanta in January that $2,000 checks would be imminent if the Democratic Senate candidates won their runoff races.

"Their election will put an end to the block in Washington on that $2,000 stimulus check – that money will go out the door immediately to help people who are in real trouble," Biden told the crowd.

Both Democrats won their runoff races, effectively giving the party a majority in the Senate, considering the tiebreaking vote would be cast by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Democrats are currently working on a $1.9 trillion relief package, which includes a round of $1,400 direct payments to American households. A vote in the House could take place within the coming days.

The package, which does not have bipartisan support, could move along via a fast-track process known as budget reconciliation, whereby Democrats can pass certain spending measures without any Republican approval.

The legislation also includes aid to state and local governments, money for vaccine distribution and expanded unemployment benefits.

Lawmakers are hoping to pass the relief package by mid-March, when federal unemployment insurance benefits are set to expire.