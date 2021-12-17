Biden holiday plans not changing due to COVID-19: Psaki

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is not expected to change his holiday plans due to COVID-19, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki was asked if the president is considering altering his plans given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and if he is encouraging Americans to "maybe think twice about doing anything special for this upcoming holiday break."

She said the administration knows that vaccines, booster shots, testing and masks work in combating the pandemic.

"We are going to continue to double down ... on the steps and the approaches that we know have been effective to date," Psaki said.

She said White House health experts have not yet recommended a change of plans: "But I would leave it to them to announce any changes – none that I anticipate at this point in time."

Biden has received his booster shot and is tested multiple times per week for COVID-19, the White House has said.

Psaki’s comments come as Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested families may consider enforcing a vaccine requirement for their homes ahead of holiday gatherings.

"When you get vaccinated, and you have a vaccinated group, and you are in an indoor setting, you can enjoy, as we have traditionally over the years, dinners and gatherings within the home with people who are vaccinated," Fauci previously said.

"And that's the reason why people should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated, or give their honest and good faith word that they have been vaccinated," he clarified.

The White House sought to honor the pandemic front-line workers with 2021 Christmas theme being "Gifts from the Heart."

Shooting stars and iridescent doves were used to represent the "peace and light" front-line workers brought to others amid the pandemic.

Fox News’ Bailee Hill and The Associated Press contributed to this report.