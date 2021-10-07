President holds vaccine mandate event at business owned by major Biden campaign donor

President Joe Biden delivered remarks Thursday about vaccine mandates for businesses at an Illinois construction site run by a company whose CEO has donated millions to Democratic campaigns.

Biden spoke in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, at a site affiliated with Clayco, whose CEO Robert Clark gave $1.6 million to Democratic campaigns in 2020, according Federal Election Commission records. At least $116,000 of those donations were to Biden's presidential campaign.

The Biden campaign listed Clark as someone who "raised at least $100,000 for our campaign and affiliated joint fundraising committees."

Clayco affiliates donated $387,037 to Democratic campaigns in 2020.

Clayco is a private "full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm," according to their website. It was founded in 1984, has 2,600 employees, and raked in more than $3.3 billion in revenue in 2020.

Neither Clark nor Clayco responded to a request for comment in time for publication. The White House also did not respond.

Before his speech at the Clayco construction site, Biden was introduced by Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot before he pushed for more businesses to mandate vaccines.

"These requirements work," he said. "And as the Business Roundtable and others told me when I announced the first requirement, that encouraged businesses to feel they could come in and demand the same thing of their employees. More people are getting vaccinated. More lives are being saved."