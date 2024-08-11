Biden to hit campaign trail for Harris in Pennsylvania

President Biden said he plans to campaign for Democrat presidential candidate Vice President Harris in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the November election.

Biden spoke with CBS’s Robert Costa on "Sunday Morning," making it the first interview since he announced in late July that he was bowing out of the presidential race against former President Trump.

During the interview, Costa asked the president if the public would see him out on the campaign trail for Harris.

"Yes, you will," Biden said, adding that he talks to Harris all the time.

PRESIDENT BIDEN ADMITS PRESSURE FROM DEMOCRATS CONTRIBUTED TO DECISION TO DROP OUT

Biden then spoke about her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, calling him a "great guy" who, had they grown up in the same neighborhood, would have been his friend.

"He’s my kind of guy. Yeah, he’s real. He’s smart," Biden said. "I’ve known him for several decades."

Costa asked what the president would say to those who have expressed skepticism about his health, the rest of his term and being out on the campaign trail for Harris.

"All I can say is watch," Biden said. "That’s all. Look, I had a really, really bad day in that debate because I was sick. But I have no serious problem."

PELOSI ADMITS BIDEN CAMPAIGN WASN'T ON 'PATH TO VICTORY,' DENIES SHE PRESSED HIM TO LEAVE RACE

The 81-year-old incumbent's halting delivery and stumbling answers during the CNN-hosted presidential debate in Atlanta on June 27 sparked widespread panic among Democrats and spurred calls from pundits, editorial writers and some party donors for Biden to step aside in favor of a younger, more able standard-bearer.

Biden told Costa he has been in contact with his "friend," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, about winning the president’s original home state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He and I are putting together a campaign tour in Pennsylvania," Biden said. "I’m going to be campaigning in other states as well. I’m going to do whatever Kamala thinks I can do to help most."

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.