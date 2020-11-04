Biden-Harris transition team website goes live even as election remains undecided

The Biden-Harris campaign have launched their transition website Wednesday, even as voters across the nation wait to for ballots to be totaled.

Biden is currently leading in the race to hit the 270 electoral vote count threshold that would secure his election victory.

But with several key states yet to be determined -- including Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina – the winner of the 2020 Presidential race is not quite decided.

“The American people will determine who will serve as the next President of the United States,” the campaign wrote on their new transition to the White House website. “Votes are still being counted in several states around the country.”

Though Biden has not yet claimed victory, as President Trump did earlier Wednesday, the Biden-Harris campaign have said they are preparing for the democratic transfer of power, in case they do win.

“The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice — and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden‑Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One,” the campaign added.

Biden does not need Pennsylvania to win if he can pull off a victory in Nevada, but Trump is reliant on the Keystone State to secure his path to a second term.

The Trump campaign has also rejected Fox News’ Decision Desk projections that Arizona has been won by Biden, and believe Trump will make a comeback in the state.

North Carolina and Georgia have also not been called yet. But because mail-in ballots are still being counted, there is a chance Biden could see his polling figures go up in the southern states.