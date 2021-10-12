Biden's Gender Policy Council will tell agencies to consider how policies affect women

President Biden ’s Gender Policy Council is set to issue a federal directive instructing government agencies to establish gender equality as a priority when making policy decisions.

The council, formed by the president in March, will issue the directive as early as this month and it will instruct agencies to consider any negative side effects their actions could have on women, according to McClatchy DC .

Agencies will reportedly be asked to identify areas where they can exercise their power to prevent gender discrimination and advance gender fairness.

"In some instances, you’re asking for a completely new approach and asking folks to rethink how they analyze questions and problems, and you don’t sort of change the status quo overnight," Jocelyn Frye, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and an adviser to former first lady Michelle Obama, said about the directive.

The council was created via executive order with the goal of "advancing gender equity and equality in both domestic and foreign policy development and implementation."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.