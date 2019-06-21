Greg Gutfeld: Biden 'made his bed,' can't complain about attacks from fellow Dems

Former Vice President Joe Biden's prior criticisms of his political opponents makes it hard to feel sorry for him in the wake of attacks from some fellow 2020 Democratic hopefuls, according to Greg Gutfeld.

Speaking Friday on "The Five," Gutfeld noted Biden has slammed President Trump and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in regard to race - and therefore he should not be immune from criticism of his own language.

"I feel bad for Joe until I remember that he has pulled the very same crap on Republicans repeatedly," Gutfeld said of the former vice president taking heat over comments he made about segregationist former senators.

"The smear machine created by the left is that crocodile that will ultimately eat everybody, and you'll think you will be safe, but it will eat you too.

"He is the one that said Trump didn't condemn white supremacy - when he did. He also said Romney was 'going to put you all back in chains' ... He's made his bed with the smear machine, and unfortunately, he's got to lie in that bed."

Gutfeld pointed out Biden condemned Romney during a 2012 stump speech in Danville, Va. -- where the then-vice president criticized the now-Utah senator's comments about easing Wall Street regulations.

"He said in the first 100 days, he's going to let the big banks once again write their own rules," the former Delaware senator remarked.

"Unchain Wall Street. They're gonna put y'all back in chains."

Gutfeld also pointed to remarks Biden made in April criticizing Trump's reaction to what has been called a white nationalist rally Charlottesville, Va. in 2017.

“Give me a break," the Democrat said. "Enough’s enough, man."

"It’s nonsense. The very rally was advertised - advertised - as a white supremacist rally. Anti-Semitic chants were clear. Hatred was on the march and he knew it."