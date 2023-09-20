Biden to create new federal office for gun violence prevention: reports

President Biden on Friday will announce the creation of the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention in a win for gun control groups, according to multiple reports.

White House Staff Secretary Stefanie Feldman, a longtime Biden aide with expertise on firearms issues, is leading the effort, both the Washington Post and Politico reported, citing officials briefed on the action. Feldman previously worked on the Domestic Policy Council and oversees the gun policy portfolio at the White House.

Representatives from gun control groups are reportedly involved, including Greg Jackson, the executive director of the Community Justice Action Fund, and Rob Wilcox, the senior director for federal government affairs at Everytown for Gun Safety, according to the Washington Post.

The White House, the Community Justice Action Fund and Everytown for Gun Safety did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since Biden took office, gun control groups have lobbied the president for executive action on firearms, including declaring a national emergency on gun violence.

In January, a coalition of 117 groups sent a letter to the president demanding the creation of a federal office of gun violence prevention, a $5 billion fund for community violence intervention programs, an enforcement of the ban on foreign-made weapons, tighter Federal Trade Commission regulations on firearm marketing, education campaigns on gun safety, and a detailed plan on the enactment of the Safer Communities Act passed last year.

"Unfortunately, gun deaths and injuries continue to ravage our country, impacting Asian American, Black and Brown communities, and neighborhoods all across the country," the groups wrote to Biden. "While Congress must continue to prioritize gun violence prevention, you have the opportunity to act boldly by announcing a comprehensive plan of action to reduce gun deaths at the State of the Union on February 7, 2023."

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law by Biden, was the most significant gun control bill in nearly 30 years. It incentivized states to pass red flag laws and expand background checks for 18- to 21-year-olds. The law was passed in response to mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, in 2022.

However, Congress has shown no indication of enacting further gun control legislation supported by the president. The creation of a new office of gun violence prevention serves the dual purpose of contrasting the president's agenda with the Republican-controlled House and pleasing a key constituency group as Biden ramps up his 2024 re-election campaign.

Fox News' Patrick Hauf and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.