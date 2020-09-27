Biden compares Trump to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday compared President Trump to the architect of the Nazi propaganda machine.

“He’s sort of like [Joseph] Goebbels,” Biden told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle. “You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge.”

Goebbels was the minister of propaganda for Adolf Hitler's Third Reich, and used a technique that Hitler coined the “Big Lie,” which involved repeating a major falsehood until the public came to believe it was true.

BIDEN SAYS SENATE SHOULD NOT ACT ON AMY CONEY BARRETT SUPREME COURT NOMINATION UNTIL AFTER ELECTION

The comment comes as Biden has pushed back against attacks on the campaign trail from the president, who is looking to paint the former vice president as a socialist.

“Rather than launching preposterous accusations against the President, Joe Biden and his team should answer for inviting notorious anti-Semites Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour to speak at the Democrat National Convention," Ken Farnaso, deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign, told FOX News in a statement. "Biden is desperately trying to distract Americans from his disastrous record and socialist policies.”

Biden argues that Trump is spreading false information in an effort to appeal to moderate voters, especially in the battleground state of Florida. He also said the effort is to distract from his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 7 million people in the U.S. and killed more than 204,000, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.

“It's always about distraction with him,” Biden said. “It's going to be clear from the beginning exactly where this is going.”

TRUMP CALLS FOR BIDEN TO TAKE A DRUG TEST BEFORE UPCOMING PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Matt Brooks, the executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, slammed Biden's comparison in a statement, urging the former vice president to apologize and retract the "egregious comment."

"Instead of engaging in a debate on policy, Joe Biden has descended to name-calling and Holocaust references," Brooks said. "There is no place in political discourse for Holocaust imagery or comparing candidates to Nazis. It’s offensive and it demeans the memory of the Holocaust, the suffering of the victims, and the lessons we must learn from that terribly dark chapter of history."

FOX NEWS POLL: TIGHT RACE IN OHIO, BIDEN TOPS TRUMP IN NEVADA AND PENNSYLVANIA

Biden also criticized the president's response to growing civil unrest, citing his decision to disperse protesters in Washington, D.C., to visit St. John's Church in June.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

“I think people see very clearly the difference between me and Donald Trump,” Biden said. “Trump is clearing protests in front of the White House that are peaceful, you know, with the military. This guy is more Castro than Churchill.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's comments come as the two are set to face off in the first presidential debate this Tuesday in Cleveland.

The debate, moderated by Fox News' Chris Wallace, will include topics such as the Trump and Biden records, COVID-19, the economy, unrest and violence in cities, and the Supreme Court nomination battle.