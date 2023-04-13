Biden claims he started writing book about technology changing the world

President Biden spoke in front of the Irish Parliament, revealing he was at one time working on a book relating to technology and society.

Biden made the comments Thursday during his speech in front of the Irish lawmakers, where he also claimed that he originally had no intentions of running for president.

"You know, I hadn't planned on running for president again in 2020," Biden said. "My son Beau, who had just died of stage four glioblastoma after coming back from Iraq after a year. He was the attorney general in Delaware. As a matter of fact, he should be the one standing her giving this speech to you."

"But, you know, I started to write a book talking about how technology has always changed the world. And we're in an inflection point in the world," the president said. "The technology is changing so rapidly and things are changing so significantly that it wasn't so much who led any country — it was the changes that are just happening at incredible speed. Incredible speed."

Biden pointed specifically to advances in artificial intelligence, saying that the growing sector of the tech industry will be a key factor in the world's future.

"Look what's happening with artificial intelligence right now. It holds enormous promise and enormous concern," the president added. "Our world stands an inflection point where the choices we make today are literally going to determine the future in the history of this world for the next 4 to 5 decades."

The Biden administration is beginning to take AI policymaking seriously, seeking public input on the subject.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a Commerce Department agency that advises the White House on telecommunications and information policy, solicited public feedback Tuesday as it works to develop policies to "ensure artificial intelligence (AI) systems work as claimed – and without causing harm."

The agency wants the public to weigh in as it considers how best to create rules for AI audits, assessments, certifications and other means of making sure AI programs "work as claimed."

Biden has been in the region since Tuesday on a goodwill trip marking the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

This year marks 25 years of peace since the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 formally ended decades of "The Troubles" – an oft-violent conflict between the largely-Protestant Unionists loyal to the Crown, and largely-Catholic republicans supportive of a unified Ireland.