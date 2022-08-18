Biden still claiming Dem bill will fight inflation despite evidence it won't

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is still claiming the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act will fight inflation despite evidence saying it won’t actually help alleviate the pressure on Americans’ wallets.

Biden on Thursday claimed on Twitter that his newly signed bill will tackle inflation as well as the growing national deficit.

"The Inflation Reduction Act will cut the deficit and fight inflation," Biden tweeted.

"And we'll do it without raising taxes a single penny on families earning less than $400,000 a year."

WHITE HOUSE NOT SAYING WHEN INFLATION REDUCTION ACT WILL BEGIN TO CUT INFLATION

The Congressional Budget Office said the bill will have "a negligible effect" on inflation in 2022, and in 2023 its impact would range between reducing inflation by 0.1% and increasing it by 0.1%.

Fox News Digital asked the White House if the president was confident the Inflation Reduction Act will actually reduce inflation and if Biden had any comment on the multiple analyses saying the law won't reduce inflation.

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates told Fox News Digital that over "120 leading economists and a bipartisan group of five former Treasury secretaries have endorsed the Inflation Reduction Act, underlining that it will cut costs for families while fighting inflation by reducing the deficit."

ABORTION TRUMPS INFLATION AS MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE TO MICHIGAN VOTERS IN GUBERNATORIAL RACE: NEW POLL

"The Committee for a Responsible Budget has said, ‘Almost every one of these policies, in and of itself, will fight inflation,'" Bates continued. "'And, on net, the entire package most certainly will.’ Meanwhile, every Republican in Congress opposed the Inflation Reduction Act, voting against lower prescription drug, energy and health care costs."

Bates said Republicans "chose special interests over the American middle class, and they’re doubling down on their plans to put Medicare and Social Security on the chopping block to protect tax welfare for the rich."

However, multiple analyses of the bill warn it will not do what the White House claims it will.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These facts were hard to come by on a number of liberal media networks, with reporters and hosts parroting talking points of congressional Democrats or, at the very least, failing to press them on the bill’s perplexing name.

Now, after the bill’s passage, media cheerleaders behind the bill are raising concerns.

Fox News Digital’s Nikolas Lanum contributed reporting.