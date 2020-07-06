Biden campaign memo claims Trump attacks on ex-VP 'actively rebounding onto him,' GOP candidates

An internal memo circulating among Biden campaign staff argues that President Trump’s attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden are only hurting his re-election chances and down-ballot Republican candidates who have “handcuffed themselves” to the president, Fox News has learned.

Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield penned an internal campaign memo, obtained by Fox News Monday, with the subject line: “Trump’s false attacks on Biden fail and rebound on Trump.”

BIDEN CAMPAIGN SLAMS TRUMP FOR 'OUTRIGHT LYING' TO AMERICAN PEOPLE ABOUT COVID-19

“As President Trump’s re-election campaign continues to sink, both he and his team have resorted to a never-ending series of breathlessly-hyped and ‘reboots’ in their desperate attempt to define Vice President Biden,” Bedingfield wrote. “But after months of ‘new’ attacks (if ‘new’ is defined as having been deployed unsuccessfully for over a year) the result is indisputable: Vice President Biden’s broad base of support isn’t just holding firm, it’s growing.”

She added: “The reason is simple: The American people know Joe Biden. They know who Biden is, his values, his record, and why he’s running for president. And at the same time, Donald Trump has revealed the staggering costs of his true colors like never before.”

Bedingfield went on to say that Trump’s “often contradictory attacks aren’t just ineffective,” but are “actively rebounding onto him because they each reflect his own weaknesses and his failures as President.”

"Despite the breathless coverage each new Trump attack gets, this endless rotation of the same debunked smears isn’t the product of strategic genius, it’s a sign of myopia and desperation as each successive attempt backfires, re-elevating a massive Trump liability while leaving his campaign scrambling to find something new," Bedingfield wrote.

BIDEN SAYS HE IS GOING TO 'TRANSFORM' THE NATION IF ELECTED

“The reality is that no matter how hard he tries, the only candidates Trump’s attacks harm are himself and the down-ballot Republicans who’ve handcuffed themselves to him,” Bedingfield continued. “Simply put, the American people just aren’t buying his fabrications about the Vice President.”

Bedingfield added that the American people “know Joe Biden is the right candidate for his moment to unite our country, stop COVID-19 and rebuild the middle class.”

Meanwhile, Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh, in a statement to Fox News Monday, fired back.

“President Trump is standing strong to protect the very ideals America was founded upon and ensure law and order, all while restoring the unprecedented economy he created before it was artificially interrupted," Murtaugh said. "Joe Biden can’t even stop his own party from being hijacked by cancel culture and the anarchists destroying our communities.”

According to the RealClearPolitics average from June 22 through June 30, Biden leads Trump by more than 8 points -- holding 49.6 percent of the vote to Trump's 40.9 percent.