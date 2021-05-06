Biden Cabinet members banned from delivering in-person commencement addresses: report

Members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet have been told not to give in-person commencement addresses at universities this year, according to a report Thursday.

The administration enacted the ban on in-person speaking engagements due to ongoing guidance to avoid large gatherings, Axios reported. Cabinet members are still permitted to give virtual commencement addresses.

"The White House and administration remain vigilant to the public health challenges posed by the pandemic, and we’re taking every step necessary to prevent the spread of the virus and model leadership for the country," a White House official said in a statement.

Despite the ban, Biden is slated to speak at the US Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony later this month. Sitting presidents speak at one of the four military academies each year. The event will proceed with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including a reduced crowd.

Vice President Kamala Harris is also scheduled to speak at the Naval Academy’s commissioning ceremony.

Last month, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals can walk and gather outside without a mask. However, officials said Americans should still wear masks in outdoor crowds.