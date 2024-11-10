Biden appears to struggle while walking on beach with first lady

A video clip making the rounds online shows President Biden appearing to struggle while walking on the beach with first lady Jill Biden.

The video shows the outgoing president and his wife padding across the sands of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he was spending the weekend, as Secret Service members stand by.

Biden, 81, can be seen visibly struggling to trudge through the sand, looking as if he is on the verge of toppling over. At one point, the first lady grabs his arm to hold him steady.

Off camera, people can be heard asking him what he will say to Donald Trump when the president-elect visits the White House on Wednesday for a traditional post-election meeting.

FORMER HARRIS STAFFER CALLS ON BIDEN TO RESIGN, INSTALL HARRIS AS FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT

Such a meeting is customary between the outgoing president and the incoming president and is meant partly to mark the start of a peaceful transfer of power under America's democracy.

The video prompted a flurry of jokes and speculation about Biden’s physical fitness, recalling the barrage of criticism the president received after his June debate performance that ultimately led to him dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

On X, podcast host Benny Johnson quipped, "Joe Biden’s latest opponent: Sand."

Another commented the video was "Brutal to watch."

"Joe Biden can’t walk on sand," League of American Workers founder Steve Cortes commented. "This man is the President for the next 71 days."

DEM PARTY BLAME GAME: ACCUSATIONS FLY AS TO WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR HARRIS' MASSIVE LOSS TO TRUMP

After losing to Biden in 2020, Trump resoundingly beat Vice President Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, on Tuesday.

Trump is the first former president to return to power for a nonconsecutive term since Grover Cleveland regained the White House in the 1892 election.

The White House said Biden called Trump this past Wednesday to congratulate him and invite him to meet in the Oval Office. Their meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a speech Thursday, Biden said he assured Trump "that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That's what the American people deserve."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked about Trump as he left church on Saturday in Rehoboth Beach, Biden said, "I'm going to see him on Wednesday."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a response.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.