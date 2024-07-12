Biden announces that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a 'framework' for cease-fire deal: 'still work to do'

President Biden has announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a "framework" for a cease-fire deal using the plan he laid out in May.

"Six weeks ago I laid out a comprehensive framework for how to achieve a ceasefire and bring the hostages home," Biden announced on social media platform X.

"There is still work to do and these are complex issues, but that framework is now agreed to by both Israel and Hamas," Biden added. "My team is making progress, and I'm determined to get this done."

A senior administration source told Fox News earlier this week that this announcement was supposed to come out on Monday. The two sides had already agreed to the framework as of a few days ago and the U.S. sent a delegation out to the region to wrap it up and prep a formal ceasefire announcement.

It remains unclear what caused a delay in the announcement, but Biden has faced increasing calls to step aside and let another Democrat run as the nominee for president in November’s election.

Biden has repeatedly stressed that he believes he is the only candidate able to beat former President Trump in an election, and during his press conference at the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, he explained that he believes continuity in leadership is important to achieve many of the foreign policy goals still on the table.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.