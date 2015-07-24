Bernie Sanders: 'I will be able to win the election'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders promised to keep campaigning nationwide to spread his message — including in conservative states.

"I will be able to deliver in Washington; I will be able to win the election," the Independent, who is running for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, said on CBS Sunday. "The message that we have is resonating."

Sanders pledged to campaign in Alabama, Mississippi and other red states. However, "electing Bernie Sanders as president" is not enough. "We need a mass grassroots movement in this country," he added.

Sanders also contrasted himself with Democratic front-runner Hillary Clinton. Clinton is expected to announce her economic vision Monday.

