Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bernie Sanders
Published

Sanders confident Biden will follow through on progressive policy promises

He said his campaign and Biden's had agreed on some "very, very significant" proposals.

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Biden talks transition as Trump team mounts legal challengesVideo

Biden talks transition as Trump team mounts legal challenges

'Special Report' panel weighs in on Biden's next moves as Trump campaign forges ahead with election lawsuits.

Sen. Bernie Sanders indicated on Tuesday that he was confident President-Elect Biden wouldn't abandon the progressive policies their two teams agreed to prior to the election. 

"If your question is, do I expect that the Biden administration will do everything that Bernie Sanders believes?" Sanders asked. "No, I don't. But do I expect that they will come forward and keep their word in maintaining and legislating on the proposals which we agree to? Yes, I do. And some of those proposals are very, very significant."

The independent senator from Vermont made those comments on CNN after host Wolf Blitzer asked whether he expected Biden to pivot towards the center.

BERNIE SANDERS THANKS, PRAISES PROGRESSIVES FOR 'BIDEN'S VICTORY' BEFORE RACE IS CALLED

He specifically pointed to raising the minimum wage, lowering the age for Medicare elibigility to 60, and investing $2 trillion in climate and energy projects.

Earlier this year, the two campaigns hammered out an agreement after arguing over health care during the primaries. Biden came under sustained fire from many his party for favoring improvements to Obamacare, rather than implementing a single-payer system. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden-Sanders "unity task force" refrained from pushing "Medicare for All" but agreed to pursue a public option. Like "Medicare for All," the Affordable Care Act aims to ensure universal coverage by eliminating denials for pre-existing conditions.

Sanders acknowledged to Blitzer that the two teams worked on proposals that "neither side necessarily agreed with, but which made sense for the American people, especially the working families of our country today."

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election