POLITICS
Published

Belk scrubs website of kids' LGBTQ apparel after selling trans pride shirts for 2-year-olds

Trans flag shirt in size 2T removed by Belk's website after FOX Business inquiry

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Target criticized for donating to far-left gender advocacy group Video

Target criticized for donating to far-left gender advocacy group

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren says Target will stick with their ‘woke’ values, rather than ‘appeal to their customer base.’

Belk has scrubbed virtually all of its kids’ LGBTQ pride apparel from its website after FOX Business inquired about a transgender pride T-shirt being sold for children as young as 2.

Until Tuesday, Belk’s website was selling a boys’ T-shirt that displayed the words, "So happy to be me," and featured a blue, pink and white happy face — the colors of the transgender pride flag.

The shirt was removed from Belk's website just hours after FOX Business reached out asking if it was aware of the merchandise. 

"So happy to be me"

The 'So happy to be me' shirt was removed from Belk's website just hours after FOX Business reached out asking if it was aware of the merchandise.  (Belk)

BELK SELLING TRANSGENDER PRIDE SHIRTS FOR TODDLERS: ‘SO HAPPY TO BE ME’

"Show support with this kids Pride graphic t-shirt. Our toddler and youth t-shirt is soft and durable for everyday wear," Belk’s description for the shirt stated

While the description of the shirt said it was meant for boys ages 4 to 7, it was available in sizes as small as 2T (toddler).

Instant Message shirt

The "So happy to be me" T-shirt by Instant Message was available on Belk's website in sizes 2T through X-Large until it was removed shortly after Fox News Digital's inquiry on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Belk)

'So happy to be me' T-shirt

The "So happy to be me" T-shirt by Instant Message was available on Belk's website in sizes 2T through X-Large until it was removed shortly after Fox News Digital's inquiry on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Belk)

Another pro-LGBTQ shirt for boys that was on Belk’s website didn’t have any words but featured various ice cream confections bearing the colors of the lesbian flag, transgender flag, gay pride flag, bisexual flag and a milkshake with the letter Q for "Queer."

Both shirts on Belk’s website, which were being sold via online retailer Instant Message, have been removed from the website following Fox’s inquiry.

Instant Message did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Belk also previously boasted a "Pride" section on its website that featured several dozen LGBTQ-themed shirts and products, some geared toward boys and girls as young as 4.

Love Equality Pride

Belk boasts a 'Pride' section on its website that features an array of LGBTQ clothing and products, some geared toward children as young as 4. (Belk)

After FOX Business reported the story Tuesday, those items quickly started to disappear from the website, with an error page saying Belk "no longer carries" the item. 

As of Thursday morning, only 21 pieces of Pride "apparel" remain on the website, and only a few specify young ages.

Belk Pride

Belk boasts a "Pride" section on its website that features an array of LGBTQ clothing and products for young children. (Belk)

Belk's Pride website

Belk boasts a "Pride" section on its website that features LGBTQ clothing for 7-year-old girls. (Belk)

One Disney shirt with a rainbow that reads, "Think happy thoughts," is marketed toward boys ages 4 to 7, but the item currently says its "out of stock."

At least three girls’ shirts that are not in the "Pride" section still appear to promote LGBTQ themes, including a shirt that says "Pride," one that says "Love Wins," and another that says "Love" in rainbow colors — all marketed toward girls ages 7 to 16.

Belk did not respond to Fox News Digital’s repeated requests for comment.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

