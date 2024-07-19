Babydog bobbleheads to hit shelves after 'first dog' stole the show at Republican National Convention

The most popular speaker at the 2024 Republican National Convention is being recognized for her celebrity in a brand-new way. Even though she didn't say a word.



Babydog, the first dog of West Virginia, will have her own bobblehead thanks to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.



ALL ABOUT BABYDOG: THE GOVERNOR'S PET THAT STOLE THE SHOW AT THE RNC



"Sitting on a circular red, white, and blue base bearing her name, the bobblehead of Babydog has her mouth open and tongue exposed in a playful pose. A replica of the original First Dog of West Virginia, the white, tan, and brown Babydog Bobblehead showcases her cute, stubby legs, along with an abundance of folds around her face," the museum announced Friday.



2,024 commemorative bobbleheads of the beloved bulldog will be manufactured later this year by the museum's online store and will cost $30 each, according to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Additional shipping will cost $8.

"We’re excited to offer the first bobblehead of Babydog, the First Dog of West Virginia," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Phil Sklar said.



Sklar added, "Already popular among West Virginians, Babydog added many more people to her growing fan club with her appearance at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. This bobblehead will be a must-have for fans of Babydog!"



WV GOVERNOR JUSTICE TELLS BETTE MIDLER TO 'KISS' HIS DOG'S 'HINEY'



4-year-old Babydog took to the Republican National Convention stage in Milwaukee with her dad, Governor Jim Justice, Tuesday. Her appearance quickly made headlines.



Babydog is one of three dogs in the Justice household alongside two Boston terriers named Lucy and Ellie. She turns 5 on October 27.

Justice is running for Senate in the Mountain State after serving as governor since 2016. His run is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.



Justice affectionately describes her as a "60-pound brown watermelon."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The office of Governor Jim Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.