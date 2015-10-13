Axelrod: Time is running out on Biden

The chief strategist of President Obama's 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns thinks time is running out on Vice President Joe Biden to run for president this time around.

Just before CNN kicked off the first Democratic presidential debate, David Axelrod said Biden needs to make a decision.

"He has to decide if he wants to run and I do think time is running out," Axelrod said. "I think that people's patience are being tested here."

"Whose patience?" Gloria Borger interrupted.

