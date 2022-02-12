Austin police academy graduate has U-haul with all his belongings stolen on first night in town

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent graduate of the Austin Police Academy had his U-haul with all his belongings stolen immediately after moving to the city.

"A recent APD Academy graduate moved his family to Austin last night," Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday tweeted Saturday. "His U-HAUL was stolen overnight in South Austin. All belongings are gone. We need help locating a 15 ft Box Truck orange and white. Arizona Lp# AH-55423. Please call 911 if you locate."

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

The Texas capital has been plagued by rising crime over the past couple of years and shattered its previous record for homicides last year after 89 people were killed. In January of this year, 11 people were killed which puts the city on track to break the homicide record again.

Efforts to crack down on crime have been hampered by the Democratic-controlled Austin City Council’s move to strip the police department of funding following the George Floyd riots in 2020. The defunding resulted in a severe staffing shortage that independent researchers say left the department with over 100 fewer officers than it needs to adequately patrol the city.

