Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Austin
Published

Austin police academy graduate has U-haul with all his belongings stolen on first night in town

The officer has a newborn child

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
WATCH NOW: Austin judge sets $50k bond for child sex predator after previous judge recommended $1 million Video

WATCH NOW: Austin judge sets $50k bond for child sex predator after previous judge recommended $1 million

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A recent graduate of the Austin Police Academy had his U-haul with all his belongings stolen immediately after moving to the city.

"A recent APD Academy graduate moved his family to Austin last night," Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday tweeted Saturday. "His U-HAUL was stolen overnight in South Austin. All belongings are gone. We need help locating a 15 ft Box Truck orange and white. Arizona Lp# AH-55423. Please call 911 if you locate."

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas (Texas Legislature )

AUSTIN DA LAUNCHES OVER 20 GRAND JURY CASES AGAINST COPS WHO RESPONDED DURING GEORGE FLOYD RIOTS

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS ACCUSE POLICE OF ANTISEMITISM FOR TWEET ON CRIME, SOROS DA DONATIONS

Austin Texas downtown cityscape skyline aerial view

Austin Texas downtown cityscape skyline aerial view

The Texas capital has been plagued by rising crime over the past couple of years and shattered its previous record for homicides last year after 89 people were killed. In January of this year, 11 people were killed which puts the city on track to break the homicide record again. 

Efforts to crack down on crime have been hampered by the Democratic-controlled Austin City Council’s move to strip the police department of funding following the George Floyd riots in 2020. The defunding resulted in a severe staffing shortage that independent researchers say left the department with over 100 fewer officers than it needs to adequately patrol the city. 

Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Staffing shortages forced police to stop responding to non-emergency calls and have caused a significant backlog in calls to the non-emergency 311 number. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics