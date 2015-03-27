Arizona Senate Toughens Proposed Ban on Abortions Based on Race, Gender

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Senate is toughening a proposed ban on abortions for people who want them because of race or gender.

The Senate on Monday added a provision to make it a felony to perform or provide financing for an abortion sought because of the race or sex of the fetus or the race of a parent.

A House-passed version of the bill did not include a criminal sanction, only allowing suits and civil fines against abortion providers who knowingly provide abortions based on race or sex.

Supporters and opponents disagree whether there's evidence that abortions to select race and sex occur in Arizona.

Senate passage on a 21-5 vote returns the bill to the House to consider changes made by the Senate.